Assam: Preparations for Duliajan Axam Xahitya Xabha session gain momentum

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Organisational activities have begun in Dibrugarh with the aim of making the 78th biennial Duliajan session of the Axam Xahitya Xabha a grand success. To accelerate preparations and organisational activities for the session, the temporary office of the Dibrugarh Sub-Committee was formally inaugurated at the Dibrugarh Regional Office on Friday.

Dr Shantanu Lahkar, Secretary of the Dibrugarh Regional Office of the Axam Xahitya Xabha, inaugurated the office and expressed his best wishes for the overall success of the session. The office is expected to play an important role as a central hub for coordination and organisational activities related to the preparations for the event.

On the occasion of the inauguration, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chandan Phukan, Vice-President of the Sub-Committee, writer, and columnist.

Explaining the purpose of the meeting, Kushal Konwar, Secretary of the Sub-Committee and a writer, stated that the meeting had been convened to discuss several important aspects of the preparations for the 78th biennial Duliajan session of the Axam Xahitya Xabha, particularly fund collection, organisational activities, and other related matters.