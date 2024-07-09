Assam: Preparations for Durga Puja Celebrations Begin in Bijni

Bijni: Preparations for Durga Puja celebrations usually begin way ahead of the actual festival. With a long time still left for the festival, locals of Biji have already initiated preparations for the annual event.

With around three months still remaining for the annual festival, preparations have already begun for Durga Puja celebrations in Bijni. The members of the Bijni Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee initiated the preparations with the erection of the principal pillar or lai khuta for the celebrations. The office bearers of the organisation mentioned that this year they will be constructing the puja pandal in the likes of the Moon Tower of Qatar. They also mentioned that the expected expenditure for this year’s puja will be around Rs 25 lakhs adding that last year their pandal had the theme of the Twin Towers of Malaysia. The organisers also mentioned that preparations are underway to ensure the comfort and ease of all the devotees coming for the festival.

Last year, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) had announced the results of the Swachh Durga Puja Pandal initiative organised by the urban civic body to promote eco-friendly Durga Puja celebrations. As part of this initiative, the 1st prize of Rs 10000 was announced for 25 Puja Committees, 2nd prize of Rs 7000 for 50 Puja Committees and 3rd prize of Rs 5000 for 100 Puja Committees.

The list of 25 Puja Committees named for the first prize includes Rest Camp Kalibari, Maligaon Kalibari near NFR HQ, Nabajagaran Club Dhirenpara, Azad Hind Club - New Colony, Joymoti Nagar Durga Puja, Kamarpatty PMC, Mahamaya Than PMC, Uzan Bazar Jahaj Ghat PMC, Hari Sabha PMC, Jonali Durga Puja committee, Brihattar Salbari Sarbajanain Puja committee, Hembaruah Puja Committee, Japorigog Aanchalik Sarbojonin Puja committee, Rehabari Nabin sangha Durga Puja Committee - PP Road, Rehabari Bilpar Kali Mandir Durga Puja, Chilarai Nagar Durga Puja Committee, Jonakpur Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee, Tripura Road, Dispur Secretariat, Bhagaduttapur Beltola, Rukminigaon Lakshimi Mandir, Jubak Sangha Puja Committee, Brihattar Odalbakara Sarbarjanin Puja Mandir committee - Lal Ganesh, Pahartoli Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee and Barsapara Sarbojonin Durga Puja Committee.