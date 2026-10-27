Assam: Preparations for Raax begin in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Keeping tradition alive, preparations for the annual Sharadiya Raax festival began on Sunday, on the occasion of Lakshmi Purnima.

Raax festivities will be organised at around 40 venues across Bokakhat co-district, with theatrical rehearsals commencing on Monday. Kuruwabahi, home to one of the four satras established under royal patronage during the Ahom era, will host Raax celebrations at no fewer than 10 venues within the area alone.

Among the venues where rehearsals began on Monday are the Kuruwabahi Yuvak Sangha, which pioneered the presentation of Raax on stage with modern artistic techniques; the Khatia Khali Anchalik Silpi Samaj Natya Mandir, which has completed 51 years; the Gopaldev Natya Mandir of the historic old Kuruwabahi Satra; the Alok Sandhani Silpi Samaj at Rajabari in Bokakhat; and the Milita Silpi Samaj, among others.

With Raax Purnima falling on November 24, a month remains for preparations and rehearsals.

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