Assam: Pavitra Rabha to Receive Adya Sarma Shilpi Award 2026

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI, Oct 26: Noted actor, director, playwright, and art director Pavitra Rabha will be conferred with the Adya Sarma Shilpi Award 2026 in recognition of his significant contributions to theatre and the cultural field. The award has been announced jointly by the Nalbari District Committee of the Assam Natya Sanmilan and Nalbari College.

The award will be presented in connection with the Adya Sarma All Assam Drama Competition, scheduled to be held at Nalbari Natya Mandir on November 5, 6, and 7.

Hailing from Tangla in Udalguri district, Pavitra Rabha is a popular actor among the younger generation. A graduate of the National School of Drama in New Delhi, he has established himself in the fields of acting, direction, playwriting, and art direction.

Rabha has earned recognition for his performances in several films, including Mission China, Kanchanjangha, Teng, Charlie, and Mary Kom. Besides his work in cinema, he has made notable contributions to theatre and cultural activities as an organiser.

He founded the cultural initiative Dapoon - The Mirror in Tangla and has been actively involved in promoting the talents of socially marginalised dwarf artistes.

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