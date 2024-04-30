Assam: Preparations in Full Swing for Rajasthan Royals’ Matches in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: With just three weeks left until the Rajasthan Royals team comes to Guwahati, Assam, the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium is busy preparing for their arrival.

The RR team is set to play two matches, facing the Punjab Kings on May 15 and the Kolkata Knight Riders on May 19.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) is currently leading the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 points table with eight wins and 16 points from nine matches.

They are set to arrive in Guwahati on May 13 after playing three more matches in Hyderabad (May 2), Delhi (May 9), and Chennai (May 12).