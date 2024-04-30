Assam: Preparations in Full Swing for Rajasthan Royals’ Matches in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: With just three weeks left until the Rajasthan Royals team comes to Guwahati, Assam, the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium is busy preparing for their arrival.
The RR team is set to play two matches, facing the Punjab Kings on May 15 and the Kolkata Knight Riders on May 19.
The Rajasthan Royals (RR) is currently leading the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 points table with eight wins and 16 points from nine matches.
They are set to arrive in Guwahati on May 13 after playing three more matches in Hyderabad (May 2), Delhi (May 9), and Chennai (May 12).
To ensure the ACA Stadium is ready for their arrival, Rajasthan Royals' Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jake Lush McCrum, along with other members of the management, have been planning and carrying out various preparations.
McCrum expressed excitement about the team returning to Guwahati for two more matches. He emphasized their focus on providing fans in the region with the best matchday experience.
McCrum praised the ACA Stadium as one of the best in the country and mentioned efforts to recreate the atmosphere that players enjoyed during the last season in Guwahati.
“We received a lot of positive feedback about our matches last year, and we're excited to have thousands of fans watch the team play. The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has been incredibly supportive, making significant upgrades to the stadium infrastructure. They've improved the hospitality area, renovated media facilities, and even launched a special residential project,” he added.
McCrum is deeply involved in the day-to-day planning and monitoring of the preparations. He also discussed the initiatives Rajasthan Royals (RR) has planned to make the IPL experience more accessible for fans than ever before.
As part of their plans, the franchise has set up a Rajasthan Royals fan zone at the City Center Mall. Cricket fans can enjoy various activities such as a selfie zone and an augmented reality zone, getting them closer to their favorite team. The fan zone is open from 2 pm to 10 pm every day for visitors to experience.
