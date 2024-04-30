Manipur: Supreme Court Moves Kuki Rebel Chief, UKLF Leader Trial to Assam

IMPHAL: The Supreme Court moved the trial of an arms theft case involving Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) Chief David Hangshing and United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF) leader Lhunkhoson Haokip from Manipur to Assam on April 29.

The case from 2018 will now be heard at the Special Court (NIA) in Guwahati, Assam, as decided by a Bench consisting of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan.

On April 22, the Court indicated its willingness to move the case out of Manipur to another jurisdiction.