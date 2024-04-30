Manipur: Supreme Court Moves Kuki Rebel Chief, UKLF Leader Trial to Assam

IMPHAL: The Supreme Court moved the trial of an arms theft case involving Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) Chief David Hangshing and United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF) leader Lhunkhoson Haokip from Manipur to Assam on April 29.
The case from 2018 will now be heard at the Special Court (NIA) in Guwahati, Assam, as decided by a Bench consisting of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan.
On April 22, the Court indicated its willingness to move the case out of Manipur to another jurisdiction.
The top court asked Additional Solicitor General Vikramjeet Banerjee to suggest a suitable place or court outside Manipur by April 29 where the trial could be conducted conveniently.
On April 29, the ASG informed the court that the trial could be moved to Guwahati, Assam. However, he also clarified that this suggestion should not be seen as a concession.
In response, the court ordered the transfer of the case from Manipur to the Court of Special Judge (NIA) in Guwahati, Assam.
The parties involved have been told to go to the Guwahati Special Court on June 3, 2024. The Special Court in Guwahati can choose whether to use video conferencing for recording statements or evidence.
The case dates back to 2018 when 56 pistols and 58 magazines were stolen from the Director General Pool Armory at the 2nd Manipur Rifles Battalion premises. These were reportedly sold to certain separatist groups
Earlier on April 28, ethnic tension once again gripped the Imphal West district in Manipur. The altercation took place in Koutruk village between village volunteers. One person lost their life, while another three ended up injured.
The incident took place on a Sunday morning. It illuminated the ongoing disputes. These disputes are between the Meiteis in the Imphal Valley and the Kukis from the nearby hills.
