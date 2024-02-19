Assam: Prerana IASOWA Guwahati Marathon Creates Historic Milestone in Health, Unity, and Resilience

GUWAHATI: The first edition of Prerana IASOWA Guwahati Marathon was held on the 18th of February 2024. Orgnanised by Prerana IAS Officers’ Wives Association and Paper Mache, Prerana IASOWA Guwahati Marathon became a landmark event for a celebration of health, unity, and resilience within the community. With diverse categories catering to varying fitness levels like Full Marathon (42km), Half Marathon (21 km), 10 Km City Run, and 5 Km Joy Run; the marathon aimed to bring together the residents of Guwahati for a day of camaraderie and shared achievement within the heart of city.

The Marathon was the first Full Marathon in the city and certified by Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) Nearly 3000 participants participated in the marathon with many from outside the state and a few from countries like Argentina, Spain and others.

The women force of, Prerana IASOWA, who came together to use their place and resources to contribute towards a society which is based on love and compassion, and promotes the socio-cultural fabric of Assam, has been dedicatedly supporting grassroot organizations who work with the marginalized and vulnerable communities, the underprivileged of the society like orphaned children, children with disabilities, old age homes and destitute.

The marathon was organised to bring people of diverse backgrounds to run together tied by the spirit of sportsmanship and resilience and inclusivity on a balmy winter morning.

Prerana’s initiative was supported by Star Cement, Oil India Limited, Indian Oil, Dalmia came forward to support as gold sponsors. The representatives also participated in the marathon.

The 42 km Full Marathon was flagged off by Dr. Ravi Kota IAS, designated Chief Secretary of Assam.

The Director General of Police, Shri Gyanendra Pratap Singh flagged off the half marathon while the Chief Secretary of Assam, Mr. Paban Kumar Borthakur Flagged off the 10km city run.

The chief guest, Ms. Nandita Garlosa, Minister for Sports &Youth Welfare, Power, Cooperation, Indigenous Tribal Faith &Culture flagged off the joy run. The participants were pleased to be flagged off by a person who likes to play Badminton and Basketball and is a fitness enthusiast. She wished Prerna IASOWA to provide inspiration and support through their work to various sections of people including the youth of Assam.

Prerana, attempted to keep the event environmentally conscious and encouraged participants to use the service of electric buses that were specially arranged for participants and followed the policy of zero/low waste. A designated children section was created to engage the children.

Zumba and flash mob dance added excitement to venue and the sounds of drums, dhols and pepa enroute helped in creating a festive vibe.

“This was our first marathon. We wanted to bring together the diverse section of our society on the roads of Guwahati; be they seasoned runners, enthusiasts and beginners looking for reason to be out on a morning. And it was a vibrant day where people had a good time. We learnt too and hope to come back better, the next time,” said the members for Prerana Executive Committee.