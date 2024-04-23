Nagaland: Dimapur Chamber of Commerce Calls for Indefinite Shutdown from April 26

DIMAPUR: to protest the ongoing harassment faced by the business community from Naga political groups, the Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) has decided to close all business in Dimapur indefinitely starting from April 26.
The shutdown will continue until the business community’s complaints are addressed. These include problems such as being taxed multiple times, being intimidates, and receiving summonses from Naga political groups.
The Chamber has asked the state government and law enforcement agencies to take quick action to protect the business community.
The chamber also asked the public to understand and tolerate the inconveniencies caused by the planned course, and to cooperate for the benefit and well-being of all citizens.
DCCI reminded businesses not to respond any calls or summonses from different Naga political groups without informing the Chamber first.
The chamber also emphasized that the business community is not against any specific group or faction, but is only opposed to being taxed multiple times and extorted.
Earlier on March, the DCCI had issued a clear warning threatening to shut down business indefinitely if the constant imposition of multiple taxes and intimidation or summons by Naga political groups does not stop immediately.
This continuous pressure has created fear among the business owners, with many finding it difficult to maintain their livelihoods due to constant demands and intimation.
As concerns rise about the safety and viability of their businesses, the DCCI is urging the state government and law enforcement agencies to take immediate action to protect business owners from these coercive practices.
This stance of the organization comes after several appeals and discussions on the issue of multiple taxations, which have not resulted in any positive response from the authorities.
The trade body reiterated its commitment to creating a healthy business environment, free from syndicate systems that undermine fair competition and exploit the aspirations of educated, unemployed youth.
