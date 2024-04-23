Nagaland: Dimapur Chamber of Commerce Calls for Indefinite Shutdown from April 26

DIMAPUR: to protest the ongoing harassment faced by the business community from Naga political groups, the Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) has decided to close all business in Dimapur indefinitely starting from April 26.

The shutdown will continue until the business community’s complaints are addressed. These include problems such as being taxed multiple times, being intimidates, and receiving summonses from Naga political groups.

The Chamber has asked the state government and law enforcement agencies to take quick action to protect the business community.