Assam: President of Sonitpur district BJP Yuba Morcha appointed

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Bibek Paul, a resident of Jamuguri commercial centre has been appointed as the president of Sonitpur district BJP Yuba Morcha today by Madhusmita Hazarika, president of Sonitpur district BJP as per the directive of Rakesh Das, Assam state president of BJP Yuba Morcha today. Bibek Paul has started his political career as president of Jamuguri town BJP, state executive of ABVP. He played a distinguishing role in strengthening the organisational role of the ABVP in the greater Naduar area. On receiving the news Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika felicitated him at Kanyaka today. He was congratulated by Nitumani Bora, vice president of Sonitpur district BJP, Moti Kumar Newar, GDC member, Pabitra Das, president of Dakhin Naduar mandal BJP among others.

