Assam: Elephant calf rescued near Bhutan Border in Udalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a moving tale of compassion and conservation, forest officials in Udalguri district rescued a baby elephant separated from its herd along the Indo-Bhutan border on the auspicious day of Diwali.

The incident took place at Nalapara under Barungajuli area, a sensitive belt bordering Bhutan where human-elephant conflicts have long troubled local residents. The nearly one-and-a-half-year-old female calf, believed to have strayed from a herd of wild elephants that had wandered out of Bornadi Wildlife Sanctuary in search of food, was spotted alone by villagers early on Monday morning.

Alert locals immediately informed the forest department, following which a team rushed to the site and safely rescued the distressed calf. The young elephant was later shifted to the Bornadi Wildlife Range Office, where veterinary experts from Tangla Veterinary Hospital conducted a detailed health check-up.

In a touching gesture, forest personnel named the rescued elephant ‘Dipali’, as the rescue coincided with Diwali the festival of lights. “She came into our care on Diwali morning, We couldn’t think of a better name. Dipali has brought a special kind of light to our team,” a smiling forest official said.

As news of the rescue spread, villagers and animal lovers gathered at the range office to see the playful baby elephant, now affectionately regarded as a symbol of hope and harmony between humans and wildlife.

Forest authorities informed that after a second medical assessment on Tuesday, ‘Dipali’ will be released into Manas National Park, where she can safely rejoin her natural habitat.

The rescue has drawn widespread appreciation from conservationists, who lauded the quick action of both villagers and forest officials. Amid growing concerns over elephant movement across the Udalguri–Bhutan border, the story of Dipali stands out as a beacon of empathy a reminder that even in times of conflict, compassion can light the way.

