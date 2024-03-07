Assam: President of Tinsukia District Council Rajendra Nath Koiri passes away

DOOMDOOMA: Immediate Past President of Tinsukia District Council, and a veteran Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, a resident of Wood Road of the town, Rajendra Nath Koiri passed away on Wednesday morning. He was taken to Assam Medical College & Hospital, Dibrugarh after he started developing chest pain on Tuesday night. He died on the way.

Koiri was 58 and is survived by his wife, two sons, four brothers and mother. Born in Digulturrung TE, Koiri had his early education at the Digulturrung TE Primary school. He was a Ph D degree holder for his distinguished social work. He was actively associated with social work and was an active member of RSS. He was known for his selfless service in the political arena. He was an executive member of BJP’s State Tea Cell and was a former president for Tinsukia District Tea Tribes Welfare Committee. His untimely death has cast a pall of gloom in the area and was widely mourned by ATTSA, Doomdooma Press Club, Tinsukia Zila Xahitya Xabha, and district MLAs.

Also Read: Assam: 1,317 kg of ganja seized in Karimganj; two held

Also Watch;