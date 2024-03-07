Aryabhatta Science Centre, Itakhuli Block organized a science event held in Tinsukia district

TINSUKIA: Aryabhatta Science Centre, Itakhuli Block organized a science-based block level competition on Bigyan Anusandhan: Children Science Congress’ among school students under Hapjan Education Block at Borhaphan High School in Tinsukia district on Wednesday. The main aim of the event was to develop scientific mind set and promote science as a serious subject among secondary level students. A project exhibition with presentation was held on the occasion. The event was held in coordination with Tinsukia district committee being supported and catalysed by Samagra Shiksha Tinsukia. A total of 12 teams participated in the event. The inaugural programme was moderated by Zonal Coordinator of the Itakhuli Centre, Robin Kurmi while Diganta Bhajani coordinator Tinsukia NCSC chaired the prize distribution ceremony which was attended by several academicians, head of institutions besides officials from Samagra Shiksha Tinsukia.

