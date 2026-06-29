Assam Press Correspondents’ Union (APCU) Udalguri district to hold annual conference on July 26

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The Udalguri District Committee of the Assam Press Correspondents’ Union (APCU) has resolved to organize its full-fledged district conference at Khoirabari on July 26, with an aim to strengthen the organisation and address issues concerning journalists. During a special executive meeting held at the Tangla Branch Sahitya Sabha Bhawan on Saturday, the members made the decision. The meeting was presided over by District President Naba Kumar Deka, while General Secretary Phatik Rabha outlined the agenda and highlighted the objectives of the session.

Members held extensive discussions on organizational development, preparations for the forthcoming district conference, and measures to further strengthen APCU’s activities across the Udalguri district. The executive body unanimously approved the proposal to organize the annual conference at Khoirabari with active participation from members across the district.

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