Assam: Primary health centre in Demow has no ambulance

A Correspondent

DEMOW: The Demow Block Primary Health Centre is situated in the middle of Demow Chariali of Sivasagar District does not have an ambulance currently, which is a matter of serious concern.

On Saturday, Sub Divisional Medical and Health Officer (SDM&HO) of Demow Block Primary Health Centre, Dr. Prodip Borgohain, informed about a couple of problems at Demow Block Primary Health Centre that they were facing. He said that there is no ambulance in Demow Block Primary Health Centre right now, and one ambulance is required. Though there are two doctors in Demow Block Primary Health Centre due to the load of OPD patients, one more doctor is required in Demow Block Primary Health Centre. He said that two sweepers are required, one male and one female; in OPD ticket registration, one person is required; one dresser; and two fourth-grade permanent employees are required. The temporary employees for OPD ticket registration, sweeper, and dresser were kept. He also added that, regarding this problem, they had informed the higher authority, but their problems have yet to be solved. There are 46 health sub-centres under Demow Block Primary Health Centre. When trying to know about Japanese Encephalitis (JE), Malaria, and Dengue if there were any cases of these three diseases in Demow Block Primary Health Centre this month, he said till now there were no cases of these three diseases this month, but the awareness camps of these diseases were going on among the people.

