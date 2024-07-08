Assam: Principal stabbed to death by student in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In a shocking incident, a principal was killed by his student in Sivasagar on Saturday.

As per information, principal of Sai Vikas Academy Rajesh Babu was stabbed by a class XI student of the institution with a knife. He was then rushed to Dibrugarh in a critical condition but died on the way to Dibrugarh.

As soon as the police got the information they reached the spot and took the accused under custody. Refraining from further commenting, police have just said that investigation is underway.

Till now the actual reasons of assassination could not be ascertained. Police also said that since the accused is a juvenile offender, some legal procedure are being followed.

On the other hand, some classmates of the accused stated that the principal had scolded him over some issue during the day. Meanwhile, a pall of gloom has casted in Sivasagar town as soon as the news of the heinous incident spread.

Also Read: Assam: Absconding man arrested for stabbing wife to death in Silchar (sentinelassam.com)