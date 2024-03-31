Assam: Absconding man arrested for stabbing wife to death in Silchar

Silchar: In a gruesome incident, Afzalur Rahman, a teacher in Silchar Polytechnic Institute had stabbed his wife Kohinoor Begum to death. The incident happened on Friday late night at their residence in Uttar Krishnapur in the suburb of Silchar town. Rahman was later arrested by the police at midnight from railway station as he was trying to escape. The couple had two minor children.

Afzalur Rahman hailed from Dhubri. Local residents said, the family life of the couple was in crisis as they were regularly seen fighting with each other to such a level that used to disturb the neighbours. On Friday night too, after the ‘Tarabi namaz’, the couple was engaged in heated altercation and Afzalur started to stab Kohinoor with a sharpened weapon. As she was profusely bleeding, Afzalur escaped from the scene. The neighbours took Kohinoor to the SMCH where she succumbed to her injuries. Meanwhile, Afzalur was apprehended by the police from Silchar railway station.

