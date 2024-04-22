Assam: Private institutions in Gaurisagar and Jhanji shine in HSLC results

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The private institutes of Gaurisagar in the Sivasagar district have shown excellent performance in the 2024 HSLC examinations that were declared on Saturday. Sankardev Bidya Mondir, Gaurisagar, has a 100 percent success rate. Out of 22 students, six students of the institute, namely Abinash Pukan, Animesh Neog, Sudipta Dutta, Arpita Das, Priyakshi Hazarika, and Riya Bora, passed in the first division with distinction; seven students got the first division with star marks; and the rest of the nine students got the first division with letter marks in various subjects.

Similarly, at KPM High School, Baliaghat on the outskirts of Gaurisagar has shown excellence. Out of the 20 students at the school, all of them passed in the first division. Among them, nine students got star marks, and other students obtained letter marks in various subjects. On the other hand, Chandradhar Gogoi Sankardev Sishu Niketan, a non-governmental institution in Jhanji Jamuguri, continued its 100 percent success for the last 20 years. Out of the 28 students at the institute, 25 passed the first division and 3 passed the second division. One of the first division holders got distinction, ten students got star marks, and fourteen students got letter marks in various subjects.

