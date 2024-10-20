Assam: Private Tutor Allegedly Assaulted By Student's Parents Over Tuition Fee In Sivasagar

SIVASAGAR: In a shocking incident, a young female private tutor has leveled serious allegations against the parents of her student, accusing them of physically assaulting her.
This horrific incident is reported to have taken place at Amguri Road in Assam's Sivasagar district. It pertains to a dispute over pending tuition fees that took an ugly turn as it turned violent.
The tutor identified as Purabi Dutta was reportedly attacked for demanding her overdue payment by the accused parent going by the name of Sunil Thakur and his wife Poonam Devi.
The harrowing ordeal unraveled when Purabi went to the couple's residence to collect her fees after they had delayed the payment date from October 12 to October 14.
The victim recalled that Sunil made her wait at their shop and his wife Poonam arrived after some time. The tutor was completely taken aback after her student's mother began hitting her with sandals.
Dutta went on to allege that Poonam had even tried to attack her with a scissor only to be intervened by a passerby. 'Shortly afterward, Sunil grabbed me by the neck, leaving me injured,' Purabi alleged.
Following the assault, the victim sought help from Namti police, who took her to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
