Assam: Private Tutor Allegedly Assaulted By Student's Parents Over Tuition Fee In Sivasagar

SIVASAGAR: In a shocking incident, a young female private tutor has leveled serious allegations against the parents of her student, accusing them of physically assaulting her.

This horrific incident is reported to have taken place at Amguri Road in Assam's Sivasagar district. It pertains to a dispute over pending tuition fees that took an ugly turn as it turned violent.

The tutor identified as Purabi Dutta was reportedly attacked for demanding her overdue payment by the accused parent going by the name of Sunil Thakur and his wife Poonam Devi.