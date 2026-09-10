Assam: Pro-Rural and Donor Cart Foundation extend flood relief in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: In the aftermath of the devastating floods of July 19, which left many families across Nazira devastated and struggling to rebuild their lives, Pro-Rural and DonorCart Foundation have stepped forward with humanitarian assistance for flood-affected communities in different parts of the subdivision. The relief initiative was undertaken by Pro-Rural and DonorCart Foundation in collaboration with the Assam Baptist Convention and the Sivasagar Baptist Association. The programme was led by young social worker Joseph Singha of Monaiting village, Nazira. As part of the initiative, essential food items, household necessities and bedding materials were distributed among flood-affected families in several areas. The organisations have also taken steps to rebuild houses of several families.

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