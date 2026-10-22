Assam: Professor Loses Life in Tragic Collision on NH 37 at Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A head-on collision between an EcoSport car and a goods truck on National Highway 37 at Panidihingiya, under Kamargaon police station, claimed the life of Bubul Chandra Neog, who was driving the EcoSport. The accident occurred at around 2:35 am on Sunday. The collision reportedly happened because one vehicle was travelling on the wrong side of the road.

Acting promptly, Kamargaon police arranged for a 108 ambulance to take the injured EcoSport driver to hospital. However, Bubul Chandra Neog, who had sustained critical injuries in the accident, was declared dead by doctors at Bokakhat Civil Hospital. According to reports, the deceased, Bubul Chandra Neog, was a professor at JB University in Jorhat.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident last night, a motorcycle rider, Jitu Saikia, a resident of Bordihingiya, was seriously injured after his motorcycle rammed into a road divider beneath the flyover at Kamargaon. He is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.