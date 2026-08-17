Assam: Programme marks 150 years of Vande Mataram in Hojai

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HOJAI: A special programme marking the 150th anniversary of the national song Vande Mataram was held at Srimanta Sankardev Hall, Hojai Geetashram, on Saturday evening. The event was organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Hojai town, and hosted by the Geetashram Trust.

District Sanghchalak Subodh Rai inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Praveen Shewali, Sah-Sah Karyavahak Pramukh of the RSS North Assam region, delivered a talk on the historical significance of the song. Around 250 people participated in a group rendition of Vande Mataram, led by Mausumi Ghosh.

The second half of the programme featured cultural dance and musical performances coordinated by Dr Jayanta Biswas, followed by a quiz on the history of the national song conducted by Dr Pradeep Kumar Sahoo.

Sukanta Rakshit anchored the programme, while Yadav Bhandari delivered the vote of thanks.

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