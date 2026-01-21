Assam: Programme on Assamese letter blending held at Morigaon College

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: In a radical approach, Morigaon College's Assamese Department, Morigaon District Literary Body, and the IQAC cell of the college have taken an effort to remove letter blending confusions during word formation among students. In conjunction with it, a workshop was held at Morigaon College on Tuesday.

While inaugurating the workshop, the President of Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX), Dr Basanta Kr Goswami, said that the Assamese language had gradually become neglected due to preference of English language in the preliminary stages of education. He also said that the habit of book reading has been decreasing following the impact of electronic media. Dr Goswami said, “The students must learn the mother language accurately so that they do not get confused during procedures like letter blending.”

The workshop was attended by Dr Praneeta Devi, Professor, Department of Assamese, Guwahati University, as a resource person. AXX President Dr Basanta Kr Goswami also inaugurated a book titled ‘Mrityur Pisat Kabita’ (poem after death).

The event was attended by Morigaon District Xahitya Xabha President Dr Harmuhan Kalita, Secretary Kushal Kumar Bora, former Secretary Dr Achyut Kumar Das, AXX Central Executive Member Mahendra Nath Hazarika, Vice-Principal of the college Dr Arunima Sarma, senior journalists Dalim Phukan, Reena Deka, and Rinarani Saikia.

Also Read: Assam: Morigaon College Marks Diamond Jubilee with Grand Cultural Rally and Heartfelt Memories