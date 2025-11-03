Assam: Morigaon College Marks Diamond Jubilee with Grand Cultural Rally and Heartfelt Memories

Guwahati : Morigaon town came alive with colours, music, and memories as Morigaon College celebrated the closing ceremony of its Diamond Jubilee year with a magnificent cultural rally today. The vibrant procession, showcasing Assam’s rich cultural diversity, was inaugurated by Narayan Konwar (IAS), Secretary of Higher Education, Assam, in the presence of ADC Anusuya Sarma (ACS), Principal Lilakanta Barthakur, teachers, alumni, and students.

The rally, which began from the college premises and moved through the town before concluding at the college playground, painted the streets with the hues of unity and pride. Students from various departments, dressed in traditional attire representing different tribes, communities, and faiths, reflected the essence of harmony that Morigaon College has nurtured for six decades.

The two-day celebration, which began on 1 November, concluded with a warm interaction session between teachers and students, moderated by Dr. Achuit Kr. Das, Professor of Morigaon College.

As laughter, nostalgia, and songs filled the air, the Diamond Jubilee celebration became not just a milestone but a living memory of togetherness, tradition, and the timeless spirit of Morigaon College.