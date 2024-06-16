Assam: Programme on menstrual hygiene held at Sakhumatha TE Model School, Biswanath Chariali

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) Day programme was organized with great enthusiasm and saw good participation at Sakhumatha TE Model School, Biswanath Chariali recenty. The event aimed to raise awareness about menstrual health and hygiene among students and remove the stigma surrounding menstruation. The objectives of the programme was to educate students about menstrual hygiene management, promote open discussions about menstruation, dispel myths and misconceptions related to it, and provide practical tips and resources for menstrual hygiene.

Pallavi Devi, District Coordinator of Rashtriya Val Swasthya Karyakram (RVSK), delivered an informative keynote speech on menstrual health, highlighting the biological aspects of menstruation and the importance of maintaining hygiene. An educational video on menstrual hygiene management was also screened on the occasion.

Menstrual hygiene kits containing sanitary pads and educational pamphlets were later distributed to all the female students. Earlier, rangoli making on MHM and tree plantation were carried out by students of the school. Biswanath district Social Welfare Officer Moinul Haque Chowdhury, Principal in-charge of the school Gayatri Hazarika, representatives from the line departments, teachers and others participated in the programme.

