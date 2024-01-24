Assam: Programmes on Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla organized in Sivasagar district

GAURISAGAR: Along with the rest of the country, various programmes on Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla was held at Gaurisagar in Sivasagar district in association with local people. The day-long programme started with lighting of lamp. Thereafter, the recitation of Ramayana and Diha naam programme was held. Later, in the evening a colourful procession was taken out throughout Gaurisagar by shouting slogans “Jai Shri Ram”. Many students participated in the role-playing as Hanuman, Sita, Lakshman, and Lord Ram. In the evening, a cultural function was held where a good number of artistes performed devotional songs.

