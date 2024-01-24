Assam: Programmes on Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla organized in Sivasagar district

Assam News

Along with the rest of the country, various programmes on Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla was held at Gaurisagar in Sivasagar district in association with local people. The day-long programme started with lighting of lamp.
GAURISAGAR: Along with the rest of the country, various programmes on Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla was held at Gaurisagar in Sivasagar district in association with local people. The day-long programme started with lighting of lamp. Thereafter, the recitation of Ramayana and Diha naam programme was held. Later, in the evening a colourful procession was taken out throughout Gaurisagar by shouting slogans “Jai Shri Ram”. Many students participated in the role-playing as Hanuman, Sita, Lakshman, and Lord Ram. In the evening, a cultural function was held where a good number of artistes performed devotional songs.

