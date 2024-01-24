Assam: Social worker of Doomdooma Bhuban Chandra Deka, passes away

DOOMDOOMA: Bhuban Chandra Deka (95), one of the most respected prominent personalities of Doomdooma passed away on Tuesday. He suffered stroke on Tuesday and died on the way to hospital. He was 95 and is survived by his wife, three sons Jitu Deka, former organising secretary, All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Gunindra Deka, SP, Chief Minister’s Security and Manab Deka, Associate Professor, Arya Vidyapith College, one daughter, three daughters-in-law and one son-in-law.

He came to Doomdooma from Kamarkuchi village of present Nalbari district during Second World War to seek his fortune here. He was the oldest surviving devoted worker of Doomdooma Asamiya Puja Aru Natyamandir Samity of which he was the Chief Advisor. He also served as its vice president for many years. He was loved and respected by all for his amiable nature. He always worked for the welfare of the community.

His death marked the end of an era spreading over the past 80-85 years. His death cast a pall of gloom and was widely mourned by the organisations like Doomdooma Asamiya Puja Aru Natya Mandir Samiti, Domdooma Sakha Xahitya Xabha, Doomdooma Senior Citizens’ Association, Doomdooma Namghar Samiti, Doomdooma Nagara Nam Sangha, Doomdooma Shiva Mandir Samiti, Doomdooma Press Club, Doomdooma Sports Association, Ramdhenu Mohila Chora and Doomdooma Sakha Lekhika Samaroh Samiti.

