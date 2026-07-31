Assam: Programmes to Mark Shravan Festival at Kharjara Ashram in Nalbari

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NALBARI: Like every year, the ancient 1008 Dudhnath Bigraha Kharjara Ashram in Nalbari will observe the holy Shravan month and the Bol Bam festival with a month-long series of religious programmes from July 28 to August 28. As part of the celebrations, every Monday will feature Rudra Abhishek, Mahamrityunjaya Havan, Special Maha Aarti and Shiv Puran discourse conducted by experienced Vedic scholars from Varanasi. The festivities commenced on July 28 with morning prayers, Jalabhishek on the Shivling and Aarti was performed from dawn till night. On July 29, Guru Purnima was celebrated from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm.

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