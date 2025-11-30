BTC Secretariat Sealed Off After Violent Student Protest in Kokrajhar

The protesters marched through Dewargaon and JD Road, chanting slogans against BTR CEM Pramod Boro, former CEM Hagrama Mohilary, Deputy CEM Gobinda Basumatary, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, and MLA Rongjagot Narzary. Slogans like "Cancel ST status for six communities", "We want justice", and "Down with Assamese Government" echoed in the air.

The protesters managed to break through the main entrance of the Secretariat and overpowered the security personnel, comprising commandos and Assam Police. Soon, the premises turned into a massive protest site.

Till evening, the situation remained tense with heavy deployment of police, and no official response has come out either from the BTC administration or the state government on the fast-intensifying agitation.

