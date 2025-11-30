BTC Secretariat Sealed Off After Violent Student Protest in Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar: Authorities have enforced tight security, and the premises are completely out of bounds for the public, a day after the violent attack on the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Secretariat. The violence was reportedly perpetrated by members of a student organisation, ahead of the BTC budget session slated for December 1.
Unprecedented disorder was seen in Kokrajhar on November 29, when thousands of agitated Bodo students marched from Bodoland University to the BTC Secretariat at Bodofa Nagar. The massive rally erupted to protest against the Assam Government's decision granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities, which the student groups claimed threatens the political rights and safeguards of the existing tribal communities.
The protesters marched through Dewargaon and JD Road, chanting slogans against BTR CEM Pramod Boro, former CEM Hagrama Mohilary, Deputy CEM Gobinda Basumatary, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, and MLA Rongjagot Narzary. Slogans like "Cancel ST status for six communities", "We want justice", and "Down with Assamese Government" echoed in the air.
The protesters managed to break through the main entrance of the Secretariat and overpowered the security personnel, comprising commandos and Assam Police. Soon, the premises turned into a massive protest site.
Till evening, the situation remained tense with heavy deployment of police, and no official response has come out either from the BTC administration or the state government on the fast-intensifying agitation.
Subsequently, repairs and renovation works began without wasting any time, and legal actions against the perpetrators are stated to be initiated shortly.