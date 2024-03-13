Assam: Prohibitory orders imposed in Sonitpur district to maintain law and order situation

Tezpur: In order to maintain law and order situation in the district, District Magistrate, Deba Kumar Mishra has issued a prohibitory order under section 144 in Sonitpur district on Tuesday. Through the orders, the district administration has put a curb on general assembly of five or more persons at one place. Entry in the public place, play ground, cinema hall, theatre etc. with weapons is strictly prohibited. Forcefully collecting of donation, gift coupon and lottery are also prohibited without prior permission. Conducting meeting in a public place, exercise, procession, slogan etc. are also prohibited without prior permission of the authority concerned. The order further reads that no loudspeakers causing noise pollution shall be used between 10pm and 6am in any place. This order has been enforced in the entire district with immediate effect and will be continued until further order.

