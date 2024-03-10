Importance of technology in agriculture discussed by Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Sonitpur

Tezpur: An awareness camp on establishment of ICT-enabled village and International Women’s Day was organized at Pakhiajhar by Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Sonitpur. At the very outset Kamal Bora, Director, Mojiya FPC, Sonitpur welcomed all the dignitaries and participants in the meeting. Angana Sarmah, (i/c) Head, KVK, Sonitpur gave the introductory speech and encouraged the participants to adopt latest technologies in crop production in order to increase yield and income. Mirjanur Rahman Choudhury, (i/c) DAO, focused on the importance of technology in today’s agriculture. Sarmistha Borgohain, Programme Assistant (Computer), KVK, Sonitpur discussed on the establishment of ICT enabled village and the importance of the use of mobile apps in agriculture and allied sector. Pompy Bora, Programme Assistant (Community Science), KVK, Sonitpur elaborated on the importance of International Women’s Day and the role of women in every sector. Rupeswar Kalita, Retd. Headmasters, Bindukuri High School addressed the participants and praised the initiatives taken by KVK, Sonitpur. In connection with International Women’s Day, four elderly women were also felicitated. A total of 52 participants actively participated in the event.

On the other hand, Tezpur University also celebrated International Women’s Day. The University organised two events to celebrate the day. School of Humanities and Social Sciences of the University organised a day-long event with the theme “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress.” Another event was organized by the Intellectual Property Rights Cell (IPR), TU with Chandraprabha Saikiani Centre for Women Studies (CSCWS). The theme of the event was “Celebrating Women in Innovation and Creativity.”

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor, TU said that International Women’s Day is an occasion for engaging conversations, insightful discussions, and celebratory activities. He said that this year’s theme rightly emphasizes the urgent need to allocate resources, opportunities, and support towards the empowerment of women, recognizing them as key catalysts for progress.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Farheena Danta, Dean, Humanities & Social Sciences pointed out the STEM gap. She explained that men vastly outnumber women in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) field. Prof Danta spoke of resilience in women to withstand pressure. She advocated for a space where women need not to assert themselves to demand something. “Authority should recognize the importance of having a space for pregnant and nursing women”, Prof Danta further said.

Also Read: Assam: Thousands join BJP in Biswanath district

Also Watch: