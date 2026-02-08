Assam: Prohibitory orders in Udalguri for HSLC and HSSLC exams

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In view of the forthcoming High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations, the Udalguri district administration has imposed prohibitory measures to ensure a fair and disturbance-free examination environment across all centres in the district.

District Magistrate Pulak Patgiri, ACS, has promulgated an order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS), placing restrictions around examination venues to prevent unlawful interference, disorder, and unfair practices. The HSLC examinations are scheduled to commence from February 10, 2026, while the HSSLC examinations will begin on February 15, 2026.

According to the official order, unauthorized gathering and entry of individuals within a 100-metre radius of examination centres will be strictly prohibited on examination days. The administration has also banned the carrying or use of mobile phones, electronic gadgets, and any suspicious objects inside examination halls. Officials stated that these measures were aimed at maintaining discipline and safeguarding the integrity of the examination process.

The prohibitory order has been issued on an ex-parte basis and has come into force with immediate effect. It will remain valid until further notice. Authorities have warned that any violation of the order will attract punitive action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

The District Magistrate emphasized that the restrictions were preventive in nature and intended to avoid obstruction, annoyance, or risk to candidates and officials engaged in examination duties, while also ensuring public peace around the centres. The order further provides that any individual or organization aggrieved by the directive may approach the competent authority seeking modification or relaxation, as per legal provisions.

