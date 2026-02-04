Assam: Private school teachers barred from invigilation in HSLC & HS exams

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has issued two corrigenda introducing major changes to the guidelines for conduct of the HSLC and Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examinations, 2026, abolishing the provision that allowed appointment of invigilators from non-provincialised, venture and private institutions.

According to a notification issued by ASSEB Division-I, the earlier provision permitting Inspectors of Schools (ISs) to appoint invigilators from non-provincialised/venture/private institutions in case of shortage—mentioned in the earlier “Guidelines for Conduct of HSLC Examination, 2026”—has been withdrawn. As a result, teachers from these institutions cannot be appointed as invigilators for the HSLC Examination, 2026, under any circumstances.

In a similar corrigendum, ASSEB Division-II has abolished the previous “Guidelines for Conduct of HS Final Examination, 2026”. Consequently, teachers from non-provincialised, venture and private institutions are also barred from invigilation duty in the Higher Secondary Final Examination 2026.

Both divisions of the board clarified that any shortage of invigilators will now be addressed by the Inspectors of Schools concerned by appointing experienced teachers from Provincialised LP (Lower Primary) and UP (Upper Primary) schools, in consultation with the respective District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs).

The HSLC Examination 2026 is scheduled to be held from February 10 to February 27, while the Higher Secondary Final Examination (Arts, Commerce and Science streams) will take place from February 11 to March 16, 2026.

