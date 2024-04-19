Assam: Prohibitory orders under 144 CrPC clamped across Lakhimpur

LAKHIMPUR: In view of the phase-1 poll of the Lok Sabha Election-2024, to be held in the district of Lakhimpur on April 19, District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge, by exercising the power conferred upon her under Section 144 CrPC, has made some prohibition across the district to maintain peace and security, to check the apprehension of the breach of peace and tranquility and to prevent any untoward incident or activities during the crucial electoral process, especially on the poll day. The prohibitions, as per an order issued vide No. E-5013/DFA/227360, dated on 17/04/2024, have also been made in order to prevent the likelihood of vitiated role play by criminality and muscle power in view of the exceptionally volatile law and order situation on the day.

The order has prohibited the assembly of more than five people and possession and shouting of slogans in public places, rallies, public meetings, possessions using lethal weapons and explosives, as well as displaying and burning of effigies and making of provocative speeches and raising of political slogans in public.

According to the same order, no person can convene, hold or attend, join or address any public meeting or procession, campaign, use posters and banners in connection with the election. Moreover, no person can display to the public any election matter by means of cinematograph, television or any other similar apparatus that may influence or affect the result of the election. The order has also prohibited the propagation of any election matter to the public by holding, or by arranging the holding of any musical concert or any theatrical performance or any other entertainment or amusement with a view to attracting the members of the public thereto, in any polling area during the period of 48 hours ending with the fixed for the conclusion of the poll for the election in the polling area. Due to the closure of the campaign period of the election, the order has further prohibited any campaign within the constituency, presence of political functionaries, party workers, procession functionaries, campaign functionaries, etc. who have been brought from outside the constituency and who are not voters of the constituency.

The order has come into force across the district with immediate effect. Any violation of this order will be punishable under provision of Section 188 IPC and under the relevant provision of law.

