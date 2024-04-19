Gana Suraksha Parishad (GSP) candidate John Bernard Sangma campaigns at West Karbi Anglong

Dongkamukam: Putting all speculations to rest, Gana Suraksha Parishad (GSP) candidate John Bernard Sangma visited West Karbi Anglong. He held the campaigning meet on Thursday at Satgaon, West Karbi Anglong. He was accompanied by All India Garo Union president (AIGU) Hollingson Sangma, advisor GSP Hanuk Herenje, former president of GSU Pratap Sangma, GSP president Alfred Marak, Sophin Marak, Tenzing Ronghang and others. In his speech John B Sangma informed that the party was born in the hills district of Assam. “Sitting MP of Kokrajhar Naba Kr Sarania is our chief. On winning, my first duty will be creation of Autonomous State and later development.” He criticized the KAAC chief. In the meet over dozens of individuals joined GSP. Congress too intensified its campaigning by holding back to back meetings.

In a meet at Duar-Amla MAC constituency Ex KAAC EM Sing Teron vehemently criticized BJP government’s policies mentioning that high GST rate on farming inputs has ruined the farmers.

It is important to note that there is one week left before the second phase's polling day. No: 6 Diphu Parliamentary constituency (ST) comprises of three districts, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao with difficult hilly terrain, lush green valley and plains and although diversified by various ethnic groups the voters remain in touch with their supported candidates.

