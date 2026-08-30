Assam: Prominent businessman and social worker Manab Jiban Bezbaruah passes away in Sivasagar

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SIVASAGAR: Sivasagar mourned the death of prominent businessman, social worker, and senior citizen, Manab Jiban Bezbaruah, popularly known as ‘Bhai,’ who passed away in the early hours of Saturday at the age of 78. A resident of Amolapatty in Sivasagar town, Bezbaruah belonged to the illustrious family lineage of Hemchandra Barua, the renowned lexicographer and compiler of the Assamese dictionary Hemkosh. He was also a great-grandson of the family associated with the historic Hemkosh Press of Sivasagar.

Known for his religious devotion, social commitment, and active involvement in community affairs, Bezbaruah’s death cast a pall of gloom over Sivasagar. Several organisations and institutions, including Sibsagar Press Club, Sivasagar District Journalists’ Association, Dikhowparia Sanmilita Yuva Sangha, and Sivasagar Sports Association, condoled his demise.

The Indian Patriotic Federation Socialist (IPFS), Gana Swaraj Party, Sivasagar District Consumers’ Protection Committee, and Alok Sangha also expressed deep grief over his passing. Bezbaruah had earlier served as a member of the Sivasagar District Consumers’ Protection Committee. He had also served as secretary of the Hindu Dharmasabha Namghar Samaj and was associated with the Sivasagar Nagarik Santha. Through these organisations, he contributed to various social welfare and public service initiatives. His last rites were performed at the Shantiban Smashan in Sivasagar on Saturday afternoon.

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