Assam: Veteran Samar Dalani social worker Dhwajbir Subba passes away at 93

Dhwajbir Subba, a resident of Samar Dalani in Jamugurihat and a well-known social worker of the area, breathed his last due to a brief illness at his residence on Tuesday morning. He was 93. He was closely associated with many socio-cultural organisations of the Lakhangarh Samar Dalani area. He leaves behind his four sons, five daughters, and other relatives. His demise has cast a pall of gloom in the area.

Also Read: Assam Congress marks Rajiv Gandhi’s 82nd birth anniversary with tributes in Guwahati