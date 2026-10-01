Assam: Prominent cultural activist Atul Gogoi passes away in Sivasagar district

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Veteran cultural activist Atul Gogoi (popularly known as Bacha) of Phulpanichiga Majumelia village in Jhanji, Sivasagar district, passed away at his residence on Tuesday morning following a prolonged kidney ailment. He was 78.

A respected figure in the cultural and religious life of the greater Jhanji region, Gogoi was a former Namgharia of the Phulpanichiga Anchalik Bornamghar Kala Krishi Kendra and was widely known for his melodious voice and his eloquent interpretations of the Bhagavad Gita. He delivered religious discourses at various places across Jhanji, Jamuguri, Phulpanichiga, Charing, and Deoraja, earning admiration from devotees and cultural enthusiasts alike.

Apart from his contributions as a religious speaker, Gogoi was also a talented actor. He portrayed the roles of Gopi and Yashoda during the annual Phulpanichiga Ras Mahotsav and lent his voice to the background songs of the Sri Sri Krishna Ras Krira drama, making significant contributions to the region's traditional cultural heritage.

His demise has cast a pall of gloom over the greater Jhanji area, with people from all walks of life mourning the loss of a dedicated cultural icon.

Atul Gogoi is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter-in-law, a daughter, a son-in-law, and grandchildren.

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