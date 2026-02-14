Assam: Prominent Dhubri Leaders Join Bharatiya Janata Party

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: Several prominent personalities from Dhubri district formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a simple ceremony held at the Dhubri District BJP office on Wednesday evening.

The programme was attended by Dhubri District BJP President Ranjit Kumar Roy, Delhi R.K. Puram MLA Anil Sharma, Dhubri Municipal Board Chairman Dr. Debamoy Sanyal, along with several party workers.

On the occasion, Hemen Chakraborty, Mandindam Nath Roy, Bhaskar Barua, Ranjit Ghosh, Amitabh Acharya, Ruma Halder, and several others officially joined the BJP.

Speaking to the media, Dhubri District BJP President Ranjit Kumar Roy said that over the ten years of BJP’s rule in Assam, the state has witnessed significant development, and thousands of people have already joined the party across the region. He acknowledged that although Dhubri does not currently have a BJP MLA or MP, substantial development work—particularly in road infrastructure—has taken place in the district under the leadership of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Roy also highlighted that the construction of the Dhubri–Phulbari bridge is underway during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure. He added that the new entrants expressed confidence in the BJP’s ability to form the government again in Assam in 2026.

