Digboi tense after alleged mob killing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker

A CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Digboi remained tense on Wednesday following the alleged mob assault of 26-year-old Buddheshwar Garh, which triggered widespread outrage, protests, and heightened security across the town.

Garh, a resident of Line No. 10 of Bogapani Tea Estate, was reportedly an active member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and served as the Prabhari of Booth No. 26 for the Pradhan Man Ki Baat programme under Bogapani Panchayat. He was also employed as a temporary sanitation worker under the Digboi Municipal Board.

According to sources at Chariali Bazar, Garh had been cleaning the market area in the early hours when he was confronted over allegations of stealing fish from an abandoned box. He was allegedly assaulted before being handed over to the police and later succumbed to his injuries at Digboi Civil Hospital.

Police have arrested Shero Khan, Sonu Bhattacharjee, Bikram Sahani, Ajit Ali, and Ramajan Khan in connection with the case. The five accused are currently in custody, and investigators indicated that further arrests may follow as the probe progresses.

