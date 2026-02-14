Assam: Prominent educationist Ambeswar Saikia passes away at 93 in Digboi

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Ambeswar Saikia, a resident of Bhagamukh Pekmonia village in Sivasagar district and a prominent educationist, social worker, and founder principal of Bhagamukh Adarsh Vidyamandir, passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 93 due to age-related ailments at his daughter Dr. Madhusmita Saikia’s residence in Digboi Dihing TE.

Saikia began his career as a teacher in Arunachal Pradesh in 1960. After retiring in 1997, he established Bhagamukh Adarsh Vidyamandir and served as its founder principal for 23 years, from 1997 to 2019, turning it into a leading educational institution. He was also actively involved with various institutions in Simluguri and Jakaichuk Mouzas. He served as a member of the Management Committee of Tamulichiga Ghana Kanta Bora College and as President of the Management Committee of Tamulichiga HSLC Examination Centre.

Following the death of his wife, he spent his later years with his son-in-law Dr. Amorjit Saikia, Principal of Bir Raghav Moran Government College, Doomdooma, and his daughter Dr. Madhusmita Saikia. His demise has been deeply mourned throughout Bhagamukh and Khanamukh areas.

The body of Ambeswar Saikia was brought from Digboi to his native village on Thursday night. His last rites were performed on Friday in the presence of a large gathering. A Shradhanjali function was held before the cremation, during which the principal of Bhagamukh Adarsh Vidyamandir, Robin Hazarika, along with teaching and non-teaching staff and students, paid homage to him.

