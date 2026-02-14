Tribute to Kamal Chandra Sharma

Kamal Chandra Sharma, son of Umananda Sharma and late Netramaya Devi was born on July 1, 1981 at Paharguri, Rangalu in Jakhalabndha. He did his primary schooling at Dharamtul LPS, upper primary and secondary education at Ambagan HSS and completed his HS from Jakhalabndha HSS and graduation from Kaliabor College. He was closely associated with Kaliabor Bhanu Samiti, Baghjan-Jakhalabandha Bahumukhi Sangha, Amguri GP, Teteluguri Durga Puja Celebration Committee besides other organizations. He had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014 and served it being in different portfolios which included booth level president, member of the Mandal committee, district executive member and finally elevated to the post of secretary of the Kaliabor district committee, Kishan Morcha. He hold the post till his last breath. He was an amiable, helpful and generous person who worked round the clock for the welfare and wellbeing of the common people. He breathed his last due to a cardiac arrest on February 2 at the age of 44. He leaves behind his aged father, wife, two children, a brother, a sister in-law besides a host of relatives. Today on the occasion of the Adhyashradha, I pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul and convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

Anjan Baskota

(Brother-in-law)

