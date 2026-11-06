Assam: Proposed shift of Digboi Co-District office from Borbil to Tingrai sparks protest

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI, Nov 4: A sudden apparent U-turn in the proposed location of the Digboi Co-District Commissioner's office has left residents and local organisations baffled, particularly as Borbil had already been formally announced as the selected site by local MLA Suren Phukan nearly a year ago.

The apparent move to shift the proposed administrative establishment to Tingrai, despite the earlier announcement favouring Borbil, has now triggered strong opposition from the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), which has questioned the rationale behind the reported change.

In a memorandum submitted to the Tinsukia District Commissioner on November 2, the Digboi unit of AJYCP categorically demanded that the office be constructed at Borbil No. 1, maintaining that the earlier decision should not be altered without convincing administrative and public-interest considerations.

The organisation has also accused MLA Suren Phukan of misusing his political influence in connection with the proposed shift towards Tingrai. Meanwhile, the district administration has reportedly inspected land at both Borbil and Tingrai following competing demands from different sections of the population. Sources indicated that developing the Borbil site could entail additional expenditure on land development and related infrastructure, whereas the availability of government land at Tingrai could reduce the construction cost.

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