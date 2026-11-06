NFR's Rangia Division launches Digital Life Certificate drive for pensioners

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: Northeast Frontier Railway, Rangia Railway Division, in association with State Bank of India, Rangia Market Branch, organised a Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 5.0 camp at Rangia Multi-Disciplinary Training Centre, as part of the nationwide Digital Life Certificate Campaign of the Govt. of India.The camp on Thursday marked the launch of a month-long special drive by the Northeast Frontier Railway to help retired railway employees and family pensioners easily submit their annual life certificates.

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