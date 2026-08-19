Assam: Protest at Bidyapur claiming negligence of police in missing girl case

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Tension prevailed at the Bidyapur police outpost in Bongaigaon on Tuesday as members of the All Assam Sutradhar Students' Union staged a protest over the disappearance of a Class XI student.

The protesters raised slogans against the Assam Police and demanded immediate action to trace the missing girl.

Talking to the press, Nirmal Sutradhar from Sutradhar Students' Union said that a student, Juri Sutrodhar (17 years), a resident of Uttar Bidyapur, has been missing for the past 13 days. "Juri was studying at Basugaon Senior Secondary School and had gone to the school on August 6 to collect a form for the Nijut Moina Scheme. She went missing after leaving home for the purpose," he said.

"Police have failed to trace the student even after 12 days. We don't know what they are doing. This is pure negligence," he said. Demanding her immediate recovery, members of the All Assam Sutradhar Students' Union surrounded the Bidyapur police outpost and staged a demonstration.

Also Read: Two missing minor girls from South West Khasi Hills traced in Shillong