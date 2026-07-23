Two missing minor girls from South West Khasi Hills traced in Shillong

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Prompt coordination among police units across districts led to the safe recovery of two minor girls who went missing from South West Khasi Hills on Wednesday morning. The girls were traced to their relatives’ residence in Shillong after travelling there by bus on their own.

The two girls, aged about 11 and 13, were reported missing from Tlongpleng village in the Balat area of South West Khasi Hills, prompting police to alert units in East Khasi Hills amid concerns that they might have travelled to Shillong.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said police immediately launched a coordinated search after receiving information from the Superintendent of Police of South West Khasi Hills.

“This morning we had two children, two girls from Tlongpleng who had gone missing. It falls under South West Khasi Hills. Nonetheless, if they came to Shillong, we alerted all our units to search for them. By the afternoon, we found that they had gone to their relatives’ house under Rynjah Police Station in Nongrah. An inquiry has been initiated to ascertain whether they lost their way or there was any reason for them to leave home,” Syiem said.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the girls had boarded a bus intending to travel to Mawsynram. However, they reached Shillong instead, got down at Anjali Point and later boarded a city bus to Nongrah. Police said the girls safely reached their relatives’ residence in Nongrah. Their relatives subsequently escorted them to Rynjah Police Station, where police are completing the necessary legal formalities and recording their statements to ascertain the circumstances under which they travelled from South West Khasi Hills to Shillong.

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