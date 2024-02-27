Assam: Protest over deplorable road condition in Tamulpur district

GORESWAR: The senior citizens, local people and the students’ organizations of Goreswar area staged a two-hour road blockade programme at Goreswar railway gate from 10am to 12 pm on Monday demanding immediate repairing of Baihata Chariali – Goreswar – Bogamati road in Tamulpur district.

In the programme, senior citizens Subhash Ranjan Das, Abinash Roy, Lohit Hujuri, and leaders of students’ organizations like Sankar Rajbongshi, Gakul Rajbongshi, Laba Deka spoke on the deplorable state and demanded immediate repair of the road.

Moreover, the people of Goreswar submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Assam through the circle officer of Goreswar for taking immediate steps for repairing the road.

The deplorable road condition of Baihata Chariali– Goreswar – Bogamati Road which is said to be the lifeline for the people of more than one hundred villages, is now in deplorable shape. Despite repeated complaints from various quarters, the authorities concerned have failed to take appropriate steps causing disappointment among the residents of the vast area in Tamulpur and Kamrup districts. The road connects Guwahati via Baihata Chariali from the famous picnic spot Bogamati under the Bhutan international border. The commuters from several villages in Udalguri district also use the road for communication.

Another important aspect is that the road plays a key role in increasing the volume of business as most of the traders use the road for carrying their goods. We are facing severe hardships in carrying our goods, and therefore the PWD authorities should take urgent steps to repair the road,” a section of businessmen expressed their resentment.

The people of Goreswar, disappointed with the inaction from the authorities concerned and a section of concerned area, submitted memoranda many times to the authorities concerned for repairing the road, but it proved futile.

“ This is an important and only road communication for the people of Goreswar, Maharipara, Naokata, Suagpur , Bangalipara and Deusunga areas to the Guwahati city, so the authorities concerned should accord priority to repair the road as early as possible,” the people claimed in the memorandum.

