Assam: Protest over NH-17 construction delays in Chaygaon

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Alleging severe negligence, irregularities, and harassment of commuters in the name of expansion and construction of National Highway-17, the Chaygaon Anchalik Students' Union (AASU), along with locals, staged a major protest in Chaygaon in Kamrup district on Tuesday.

The protest came amid growing public concern over the prolonged construction and expansion work on the highway. The protesters alleged that although the work has been continuing for nearly two years, commuters continue to face severe hardships, while accidents occur frequently along the stretch.

Led by Chaygaon AASU President Banajit Kalita and General Secretary Hirakjyoti Saloi, the protesters took out a procession from in front of Chaygaon Natya Mandir along NH-17 towards the Ukiam road junction. The protest procession continued on the highway for around 30 minutes, bringing vehicular movement in the area to a complete halt. The protesters also submitted their demands through the Chaygaon Revenue Circle Officer, seeking resolution of the problems related to NH-17 within 15 days.

The protest came shortly after a fatal road accident on NH-17 in Chaygaon on Sunday night, in which an 18-year-old youth, Biman Bikash Kashyap of Dhekenawari, Chaygaon, was killed on the spot.

Also Read: Cratered NH-17 Stretch from Bongara to Bijaynagar Turns Daily Commute into a Deathtrap