Cratered NH-17 Stretch from Bongara to Bijaynagar Turns Daily Commute into a Deathtrap

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The dilapidated condition of National Highway 17 along the Bongara–Mirza–Bijaynagar stretch under Palasbari Legislative Assembly constituency has raised serious concerns among commuters and residents.

Several portions of the highway are riddled with large potholes and damaged road surfaces, making vehicular movement increasingly hazardous. Commuters have been facing daily inconvenience, while the deteriorating condition of the road has also raised concerns over road safety.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma recently assured at a programme held at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Guwahati, at Bongara that the damaged stretch would be repaired before Durga Puja.

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