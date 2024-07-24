Assam: Protests Erupt in Manipur, Assam After Fatal Shooting of Hmar Community Members

IMPHAL: In wake of fatal shooting of three individuals from Hmar community by Assam Police widespread protests have erupted across Manipur and Haflong area in Assam’s Cachar district. The victims—Joshua Hmar, Lalbiekkung Hmar and Lallungawi Hmar—were killed during a police operation early in the morning. Protests have seen significant participation. These have unfolded in various districts. These districts include Moreh Chandel, Tengnoupal and Churachandpur. The demonstrators have been vocal and they demand justice and want comprehensive investigation into circumstances surrounding the killings. Community leaders have called for immediate action from authorities. They aim to address grievances and prevent future incidents.

The unrest has been further fueled by conflicting statements about the nature of the victims. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media platform X. He described the deceased as militants. He stated "In an early morning operation, @cacharpolice killed 3 Hmar militants from Assam and neighboring Manipur. Police also seized 2 AK rifles 1 other rifle and 1 pistol." This characterization has been met with skepticism. Outrage from various Hmar community organizations has also arisen.

These groups have condemned the killings as "extrajudicial." They have urged the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to intervene. They want the NHRC to take suo motu cognizance of incident. They argue the manner in which the three were killed raises serious questions. They are concerned about police conduct. They demand more accountability.

Among the deceased one was a resident of Manipur. The other two were from a village along the Assam-Manipur border. The protests reflect deep-seated tensions. There is a demand for greater transparency and justice in the face of alleged abuses of power by law enforcement agencies.

As the situation continues to develop the calls for a thorough and impartial investigation grow louder. The Hmar community and its allies push for answers. They demand justice for the victims.