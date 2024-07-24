Assam Reclaims 167 Sq Km of Land from Encroachers: CM Sarma

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday that the state has successfully reclaimed 167 square kilometers of land from encroachers over the past three years. This reclaimed area surpasses the size of entire city of Chandigarh. It highlights a significant achievement in the state’s ongoing efforts. The aim is to combat illegal encroachment.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter) Chief Minister Sarma credited this accomplishment to the relentless efforts of the government and the support of a large section of society. "In the last 3 years, with consistent Govt efforts & cooperation from a large section of society we have been able to free up 167 Sq. Km of land from encroachers. This is an area larger than the size of Chandigarh city. We are committed to make every inch of land free from encroachers" Sarma wrote. He shared an image that visually depicted the extent of the freed land.

Under CM Sarma's leadership, Assam has conducted numerous eviction drives. They target illegal encroachments. These operations have varied in their execution and public reaction. Some such as those in Silsako and Chirang, have faced violent resistance. Others have proceeded more smoothly.

The state's aggressive stance on land reclamation has been hallmark of Sarma's administration. The Chief Minister has consistently emphasized the importance of reclaiming government land. This ensures it is used for the state's development and the benefit of its residents.

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika has also echoed this sentiment. He reaffirmed the government's unwavering resolve to continue these eviction drives. Hazarika stated that the government remains committed to clearing all illegal encroachments from state land. This underscores the administration's firm stance on the issue.

The government’s efforts have not been without controversy. The eviction drives have often sparked tensions. They have also drawn criticism from various quarters. However, the administration maintains that these actions are necessary. They believe it is essential to uphold the rule of law. Additionally, these actions ensure that state resources are protected and utilized for public welfare.